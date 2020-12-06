KU’s Pooka Williams declares for NFL Draft

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – SEPTEMBER 21: Running back Pooka Williams Jr. #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks runs against defensive lineman Darius Stills #56 of the West Virginia Mountaineers first quarter at Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – After opting out of the season for family reasons earlier this year, Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. has now declared for the NFL Draft.

Previously, Williams had said he would be returning to the program in January, but today he took to Twitter to make the move to enter his name into the draft official.

Williams was one of the best backs in the Big 12 his three years with the Jayhawks. He ran for 2,363 yards and 12 touchdowns the past three seasons as well as hauling in 66 receptions for 534 yards and four scores through the air.