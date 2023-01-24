LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas women’s basketball’s Taiyanna Jackson has been named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watchlist, the Naismith Awards Announced Tuesday.

The Indiana native is one of 15 players who have been named to the 2023 watchlist.

Jackson established her dominance in the Big 12 Conference last year, and she’s maintaining that high level of play so far this season. Her 54 blocks currently lead the Big 12 and rank third overall nationally, as she’s tallied at least two blocks in 15 games this season.

Jackon is averaging three blocks per game, tying with Iowa State’s Stephanie Soares for first in the conference. Her 12.7 rebounds per game lead the Big 12 and rank fifth-best in the country.

KU’s offense rolls through the senior center, as Jackson also leads KU in points per game this season with 14.8. She’s first in the Big 12 with 12 double-doubles on the season and has scored in double figures in all but three games this season.

After Jackson’s performance last season, she became the first KU player to make the Big 12 All-Defensive team. With three blocks recorded on Jan. 21 against Iowa State, Jackson now has a KU career total of 149 blocks, putting her in a tie for third on KU’s career blocks list.