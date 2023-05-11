LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU men’s basketball has now had eight players enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Rising sophomore forward Ernest Udeh Jr. plans to enter the transfer portal, Andrew Slater reports on social media.

In one year with Kansas, Udeh Jr. averaged 2.6 points per game and played in 30 games, averaging 8.3 minutes of playing time.

KU will now have just two scholarship players returning next season from the 2022-23 roster. The only Jayhawks on scholarship expected to come back are KJ Adams and Dajuan Harris Jr.

Here’s the KU players who have announced plans to transfer:

Bobby Pettiford Jr.

Joe Yesufu

Kyle Cuffe Jr.

MJ Rice

Zach Clemence

Cam Martin

Zuby Ejiofor

Ernest Udeh Jr.

KU has landed three incoming commits from the transfer portal:

Plus, KU has a handful of incoming true freshmen.

The Jayhawks are also in the final two options for a national top-10 high school prospect in the Class of 2023. Mackenzie Mgbako is expected to choose between Indiana and Kansas, and announce his commitment on Friday.