LAWRENCE (KSNT) – For the second time this season, Kansas soccer’s Lexi Watts has been named Big 12 Freshman of the Week.

Watts earned the award after scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over Iowa State Thursday, which propelled the Jayhawks into the Big 12 tournament for the first time since 2019. The goals came in the 34th minute and 69th minute.

Kansas kicks off tournament play against No. 15 TCU at the Big 12 tournament Sunday at 5:30 p.m.