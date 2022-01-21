Kyron Johnson accepts invite to Reese’s Senior Bowl

AUSTIN, TX – NOVEMBER 13: Kansas Jayhawks DE Kyron Johnson (15) causes a fumble by Texas Longhorns QB Casey Thompson (11) during game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Texas Longhorns on November 13, 2021 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU super-senior Kyron Johnson will play in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl as a linebacker.

Johnson was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team by the league’s coaches and Associated Press. He led the Jayhawks with 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2021. He also had four forced fumbles, which ranks second in the Big 12 among defensive linemen.

The Senior Bowl is the nation’s premiere senior showcase. The bowl annually features the country’s best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the North and South. The teams are coached by the entire coaching staffs of two National Football League teams. Johnson’s team will be coached by the New York jets.