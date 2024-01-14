LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It seems Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold won’t be leaving Lawrence any time soon.

The leader of the Jayhawks shared a social media post Sunday.

“The guys come back to campus tomorrow. Can’t wait to get back to work with them in ‘24!!…Rock Chalk!!” Leipold said on X, formerly Twitter.

The message seemingly puts any rumors of him taking a job elsewhere to rest.

Leipold became a hot commodity in college football after his historic turnaround of the Kansas football program. Most recently, Leipold appeared as a top candidate for the Washington head coaching position, after previous head coach Kalen DeBoer took over for newly retired Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

In three seasons at Kansas, Leipold has been able to accomplish a massive change in the program, leading the Jayhawks to back-to-back bowl games. That feat was done only once prior in team history.