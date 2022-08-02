LAWRENCE (KSNT)- University of Kansas football preseason camp began Tuesday. Lance Leipold and two players spoke with the media afterwards.

Leipold said he expects Jalon Daniels to be the Jayhawks’ starting quarterback to start the season.

“Do I expect Jalon [Daniels] tp start week one? Yeah, I would,” Leipold said.

Daniels was largely the Jayhawks starting quarterback in the 2020 season, but it was Jason Bean who entered the team at the starting spot in 2021.

Daniels took over late in the year last fall, after injuries plagued the Jayhawks quarterback room. He started the final three games for KU and played in six games total in 2021. He threw for 860 yards and produced a 69.2% completion percentage.

Leipold did say that the quarterback conversation is not completely over.

“I thought Jason Bean had a good day today and I know there’s some throws Jalon [Daniels] wishes he had back today,” Leipold said.

Senior defensive lineman Sam Burt and offensive lineman Mike Novitsky also spoke with the media after practice on Tuesday.