LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Rumors are flying with head coaching jobs now open at both Wisconsin and Nebraska.

Lance Leipold says that’s all they are though- rumors.

Leipold’s name has surfaced in many discussions revolved around who the next head coach will be for the Huskers and Badgers. It comes after Leipold has quickly turned around a KU football program that went winless in 2020 to start 5-0 this fall.

“We’re focused on this [program],” Leipold said. “I’m focused on this [program]. We’re extremely happy here. We have no plans of going anywhere. Anything like that is just rumors.”

He says while fans might pay a lot of attention to these rumors he does not. In fact, he doesn’t even hear about some of them until much later than most people.

“When some of this things will happen we’re in film rooms and other stuff,” Leipold said. “I don’t even know what’s going on. I didn’t even know some of the stuff that was going on Sunday until later in the evening.”

The second-year KU head football coach signed a contract extension just over a month ago that is scheduled to keep him in Lawrence through the 2027 season.

Leipold is a native of Jefferson, Wisconsin. He served as the head coach at Wisconsin-Whitewater from 2007-2014.

Kansas will battle TCU in Lawrence on Saturday. Daniel Hishaw will not play due to injury.