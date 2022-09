LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold has been extend one year through the 2027 season, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Sources: Kansas has extended the contract of coach Lance Leipold by one year. The additional year covers the 2027 season and is indicative of the school’s commitment to football and appreciation of Leipold’s work changing the program’s trajectory. https://t.co/zCIxkXAbOJ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 1, 2022

Leipold initially signed a six-year contract when he first got to Lawrence. Under his lone season leading the Jayhawks, the team went 2-10 with signs of improvement.

Leipold will earn $3.5 million in 2027 from the extension.