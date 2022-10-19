LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold has been named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Watchlist.

The annual award goes to the coach that most demonstrates “grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life- both on and off the field,” according the American Heart Association, who sponsors the award.

Despite back-to-back losses, Leipold led the Jayhawks to a 5-0 start and the team’s first AP ranking since 2009.

The watchlist has been narrowed to 25 candidates at the mid-season mark. K-State head coach Chris Klieman has also been named to the watchlist.