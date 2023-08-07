LAWRENCE (KSNT)- The world of college athletics is changing.

NIL, the transfer portal and now conference realignment have taken over DI college sports.

On Monday, 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley asked KU head football coach Lance Leipold his thoughts on the changes in leagues and how it will affect college athletics.

“I think it’s to be determined,” Leipold said. “When everybody was talking about super conferences and all this realignment, I didn’t see a lot of people write articles and commentary that it was going to ruin it. But now it’s happening, and now it’s going to ruin it? I don’t know.”

He says time will tell and more change could be possible.

“I’m not sure where it’s totally going to land as far as conferences and how many and where it plays out,” he said.

Coach Leipold has a unique perspective with head coaching experience at the DII level and at an FCS school before KU.

“I’m still a guy that had to ride busses 15 hours one direction. I’ve been there, done that,” Leipold said. “I just hope it makes it better for everyone.”

He says like any change, it could come with pros and cons.

“I think a lot of this has helped universities and helped athletic departments. Have we spread it too thin? I guess we’ll find out,” Leipold said.

Specifically for the Big 12, he thinks the four newest additions, all from the Pac-12, are solid schools.

“Great universities, each in their own traditions,” Leipold said. “Anything that helps the total profile and brand of our conference will help our university. That’s exciting.”