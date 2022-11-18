LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Things did not go according to plan for Kansas basketball on Friday night. However, KU fought out the win to beat Southern Utah, 82-76.

The Jayhawks never trailed by more than eight. They were down by two with under twelve minutes to play. Kansas regained the lead and maintained it for most of the second half.

It was still a one-point game, Kansas leading, with less than a minute remaining. With Kansas up 77-76, Gradey Dick drilled a three-pointer with just 40 seconds remaining to make it a two-score game. Kevin McCullar Jr. and Dajaun Harris Jr. each made one of two free throws down the stretch to secure the six-point Kansas win.

Jalen Wilson was the star of the show. He had 33 points, six rebounds and four assists. Dick scored 18. Dajaun Harris Jr. tallied 14.

The Jayhawks improve to 4-0 with the win. It was the final game without Bill Self, who missed the first four regular season games due to a self-imposed suspension. Next, Kansas makes a trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis. KU plays North Carolina State on Wednesday, Nov. 23.