LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The 39th Late Night in the Phog is just around the corner and fans can start reserving their tickets now.

Kansas Men’s Basketball reported on social media that ticket reservations for this year’s Late Night in the Phog is officially open at 10 a.m. on Sept. 19. While the event is free, tickets must be claimed online in advance.

Hip-hop artists and rap stars previously featured at the event include Tech N9ne, 2Chainz, Lil Yachty and Snoop Dogg. Last year’s Late Night in the Phog featured Shaquille O’Neal.

This year’s performer was revealed to be Flo Rida last month. The 42-time Platinum-Selling artist has recorded 12 chart-topping songs and numerous other hits, according to Kansas Athletics.

Late Night in the Phog will be at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. To reserve your ticket, click here.