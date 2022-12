LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One of the top recruits in Kansas is staying in his hometown to play college football.

Calvin Clements flipped his commitment from Baylor to KU. His decision comes two weeks before National Signing Day.

Clements is the No. 6 recruit in Kansas, according to 247 Sports. He’s a 6-foot-7, 295 pound offensive tackle. Clements also had offers from Baylor, K-State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Oklahoma State.