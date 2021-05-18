Leipold and new staff making big changes to KU playbook

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Lance Leipold and his new coaching staff are scrapping the playbook.

Kansas football is going to see new offensive plays, a new defensive scheme, and starters could be getting changed around. Even the five coaches who were already with the team are going to feel as though they’re a part of a new program.

“You’ve taken a new job,” Leipold said. “You just get the benefit of not having to sell your house or find a new house, or change schools for your kids.”

Not all of the pre-existing KU football staff liked this drastic change, and not all fit what Leipold is trying to instill in the program. That’s what led him to bring in five new coaches he worked with before.

“I don’t stand before you without them,” Leipold said. “This is the greatest team game there is, and part of being a team is also a staff being a team.”

New offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is bringing a system that is diverse enough to cater to any player’s strengths.

“It’s a multiple pro-style offense that uses spread components and concepts,” Kotelnicki said. “The optimal word there is ‘multiple.’”

Defensive coordinator Brian Borland wants to flip the defensive front, which he successfully did at the University of Buffalo.

“Caused fumbles, recovered fumbles, all those kind of things that give you an advantage,” Borland said. “Those are the underlying things that we are really going to emphasize, and then the scheme will come along with it.”

All added this summer is going to be hectic between recruiting, blending the old program with the new one, and learning a roster they barely know. But, they’re already getting started.