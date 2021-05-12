Leipold assembles KU coaching staff

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU football coach Lance Leipold completed his full coaching staff.

The staff is comprised of five coaches who are staying with the program, and five who Lepiold brought in from Buffalo.

“I am extremely proud of the staff we have assembled here at Kansas,” Leipold said. “It’s no secret how much I value continuity among a coaching staff, and I truly believe we’ve achieved that here. This is a great blend of coaches who know the philosophies and principles I want to bring to this program and coaches who know the ins-and-outs of Kansas Football as well as our current personnel. We have elite talent developers, excellent recruiters and hard workers ready to do their very best for the student-athletes on this roster.”

New coaches include:

Brian Borland, defensive coordinator Borland was Leipold’s defensive coordinator at both Buffalo and Wisconsin-Whitewater. His defense scored a school-record seven defensive touchdowns to rank second in the nation in his first season at Buffalo.

Andy Kotelnicki, offensive coordinator Kotelnicki worked with Leipold at Buffalo and Wisconsin-Whitewater. He was named one of four finalists for FootballScoop Offensive Coordinator of the Year Award in 2020 after the Bulls led the nation in rushing offense. He also served as the offensive coordinator for two national championship teams at Wisconsin-Whitewater and went 30-0 in his two seasons there.

Scott Fuchs, offensive line coach Fuchs spent the past two seasons at Buffalo with Leipold, and at Nebraska-Omaha from 2004-2006. In 2019 and 2020, the offensive line at Buffalo was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line unit in the country.

Chris Simpson, linebackers coach Simpson spent six seasons as an assistant coach under Leipold at Buffalo, and was a part of the 2007 National Championship team at Wisconsin-Whitewater. He served as the team’s linebackers coach and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator at Buffalo in 2020. Simpson had at least one all-conference player in each of his six seasons.

Jim Zebrowski, quarterbacks coach Zebrowski spent the past four seasons at Buffalo with Leipold, where he coached the 2018 MAC Offensive Player of the Year. Before his time at Buffalo, Zebrowski coached quarterbacks at the University of Minnesota from 2011-2015, helping lead the Gophers to three-straight bowl game appearances.



Returning coaches are:

Kwahn Drake, defensive line coach

Chevis Jackson, cornerbacks coach

Emmett Jones, wide receivers coach

Jake Schoonover, special teams coordinator

Jonathan Wallace, running backs coach

“Every single coach is ready to dig in and get this team ready to compete at the highest level,” Leipold said.