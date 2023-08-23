LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The countdown to kickoff is on, and the first group on the field will be either KU’s kickoff or kick return team.

KU’s special teams is healthier and better than it was in 2022, according to Lance Leipold. The groups setting up every drive and finishing some are ones Leipold and his staff want to rely on to open up the game plan.

“Are we going to be a team that’s going to go for it on fourth-and-4 from the 30 versus a 47-yard field goal?” Leipold said. “I still think there’s the crunch moments you need those points and where it’s going to be, and I’m very confident it’s going to be a group that will come through for us.”

KU’s special teams staff got a makeover during the offseason. Sean Snyder, the son of legendary coach Bill Snyder, joined Leipold’s staff as a special assistant. He brings more than 20 years of special teams coordinating to the Jayhawks. Plus, their special teams analysts are excellent, according to Leipold.

Leipold did not say who exactly will play on special teams. He’s impressed with all of the kickers, so that go-to spot is to be determined.