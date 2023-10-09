LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU football is coming off of a 29-point win, but it’s a new week and the Jayhawks are hitting the road.

However, it’s the same situation for Jalon Daniels. He didn’t practice Monday, Lance Leipold announced Monday. Daniels’ back tightness kicked in again during warmups at Texas and kept him off the sideline against UCF.

Leipold took some time to reflect on his team’s performance without Daniels. He’s ready to see the Jayhawks take it up a notch.

“Our third down defense was really good in those things,” Leipold said. “It was kind of what I was hoping to see. Kind of what we thought. I still thought our special teams was solid other than the extra point and the missed field goal.”

There’s a lot to work on, but nothing is really surprising the coaches, yet.

“I think our defense is playing at a level that I’m— I don’t know surprised, but to a level that I’m pleased with,” Leipold said. “Some of the depth I was anticipating that could come is starting to come, especially at the second level at our linebacker position. I can’t really say surprised, though. I think that’s underselling those guys.”

Now, the focus is turned to Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have been rotating quarterbacks, but might have found its go-to starter. Leipold sees similarities between this OSU team and his first team at KU.

“You know, when we had Miles [Kendrick], Jalon [Daniels] and Jason [Bean], that was some of the things,” he said. “It was that they all showed flashes but nobody really stood out, so you keep going through it and, sometimes, it takes a little longer.”

In Stillwater, OSU leads the series against KU 18-14-2. The Jayhawks will bus there, so Leipold is stressing that they stay in the right mindset and locked-in going into a tough road environment. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.