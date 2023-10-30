LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU head football coach Lance Leipold is garnering national attention after the Jayhawks took down No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday.

On Monday, Leipold was named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

The award comes after KU beat Oklahoma for the first time since 1997. Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation, called it a ‘program-defining win.’

The Dodd Trophy was established in 1976.

KU plays at Iowa State on Saturday, Nov. 4.