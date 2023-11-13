LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU head football coach Lance Leipold spoke with the media on Monday as the Jayhawks prepare for the upcoming Sunflower Showdown.

Kansas will host in-state rival K-State on Saturday, Nov. 18. The game will kickoff at 6 p.m.

During Monday’s press conference, Leipold answered questions about quarterback Jason Bean. Bean was hurt in KU’s loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Leipold said after the game that Bean suffered a head injury.

On Monday, Leipold said Bean did not practice with the team on Sunday. However, coach said he is ‘very optisimistc’ that Bean will be playing on Saturday.

This week’s KU football depth chart doesn’t offer any hints, listing the starter as ‘Jason Bean OR Cole Ballard OR Jalon Daniels.’

Bean was starting for Kansas in-place of Jalon Daniels, who has not played since Sept. 23 against BYU. The Big 12 preseason offensive player of the year is dealing with back tightness.

Bean has played in eight games for Kansas this fall, six of them serving as the starter for the entirety of the game. He has ten passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and one interception on the season.

If Bean and Daniels both cannot play in Saturday’s rivalry game, KU will turn to true freshman walk-on Cole Ballard. Ballard saw his first college action in Saturday’s game against Texas Tech after Bean left the game. He completed nine passes on 20 attempts, throwing 124 yards and one interception. He also finished with ten carries for 20 yards.

Leipold says if Bean cannot play, Mikey Pauley or Ben Easters would serve as Ballard’s backup.

KU versus K-State will air on FS1. The Wildcats have won the last 14 meetings on the football field.