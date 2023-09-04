LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A lot of the Jayhawks’ preseason prep will be tested in week two.

KU is moving on from its week one FCS opponent and is preparing to host Big 10 opponent Illinois. Each Power 5 conference has different strengths, but the Big 10 and Big 12 have several similarities, according to Lance Leipold.

“I think our conference has evolved to a physical style,” Leipold said. “You look at Kansas State, Iowa State and Baylor. TCU was physical dealing with tight ends. I think our whole conference does now.”

In the offseason and preseason, coaches said they want the Jayhawks to be more physical and tougher. Leipold expects this game to test that progress.

“This was a game that it was very apparent to how their style of play was going to be,” he said. “But, also, it’s going to carry on to our conference play and what you see week in and week out.”

Jalon Daniels’ recovery is on-schedule. He had the most team reps Monday that he’s had since his back tightness started, Leipold said. The KU week two depth chart list ‘Daniels OR Bean’ as the starting quarterback.

KU and Illinois kick off at 6:30 p.m. Friday.