LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU football is traveling to Austin for the first time since its overtime win in 2021.

The win has stuck in fans’ minds as the pivotal moment for the program. It was the first overtime win since 2016 and KU’s first win in Austin. However, Head Coach Lance Leipold is ready to move on.

“It’s old news,” Leipold said. “Doesn’t matter. Both teams are significantly better. It’s so far in the past. We’ve got to keep moving… I hope that’s the last time I have to answer that question this week. I want to focus on our team now and where we’re going because that’s what’s important.”

KU’s progress in multiple areas make it a better team going into Austin, Leipold said.

“I think our defensive line has continued to show improvement,” he said. “Different guys have stepped up. I think Gage Keys has played his best football since joining our program.”

Leipold went on to list everyone on the defensive line’s strengths.

“But, we’re going to need more,” he added.

One-third of the season is over. Leipold believes the second-third will define the team, beginning with Texas.

“[Texas is] an excellent football team across the board,” he said. “For Coach Sarkisian, the stamp he’s put on it offensively, he’s one of the best play-callers in the country.”

This is KU’s first top-25 matchup of the season after breaking into the AP poll at No. 24. With both teams 4-0, it will be the first time they have faced off while both are ranked.