LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Lance Leipold is staying with KU football for the long run.

Leipold and KU have agreed to terms on a new contract, which includes an extension through the 2029 season, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Leipold is a National Coach of the Year candidate and led Kansas to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008.

Leipold signed a one-year extension in September, keeping him at KU until 2027. He initially signed a six-year contract when he first got to Lawrence. Since announcing the one-year extension, Leipold and the Jayhawks are 6-5.