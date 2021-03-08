Les Miles, KU part ways after sexual misconduct allegations surface

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – OCTOBER 05: Head coach Les Miles of the Kansas Jayhawks leads players onto the field prior to the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Memorial Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas and football coach Les Miles have mutually agreed to part ways after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced from his time coaching at Louisiana State University.

Miles was placed on administrative leave Friday. KU Athletics Director Jeff Long said the decision was made so that KU could, “conduct a full review to determine the appropriate next steps.”

Earlier that day, LSU released a 262-page report from the independent law firm it hired to investigate claims of sexual misconduct. The extensive report states former LSU Athletics Director Joe Alleva recommended firing Les Miles in 2013 over alleged inappropriate behavior.

Miles was accused of texting female student employees, taking them to his condo alone and making them uncomfortable. He’s also accused of kissing at least one student, plus suggesting the two go to a hotel after saying he could help her career.

Miles’ attorney, Peter Ginsburg, called the action of putting him on administrative leave “disturbing and unfair.” He said the school had performed its due diligence before his hiring.

Athletics Director Jeff Long released this statement:

“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program. There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.” Director of Athletics Jeff Long

Miles also released a statement, with a message to his former players at KU.

“This is certainly a difficult day for me and for my family. I love this university and the young men in our football program. I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at KU and know that it is in a better place now than when I arrived. To our student-athletes, I want you to remember that you came to play for KU and earn a degree here. So, I implore you to stay and build on what we started and do all of the things we talked about doing together. There is a bright future for all of you and for KU Football.” Former Head Football Coach Les Miles

KU said it will release the terms of the agreement in the coming days and will start a national search for a new head coach immediately. In the meantime, Mike DeBord will continue to serve as the acting head coach until they determine an interim head coach.

Miles is 3-18 after two seasons as head coach of the Jayhawks.