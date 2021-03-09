Les Miles reaches settlement with University of Kansas

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – AUGUST 31: Head coach Les Miles of the Kansas Jayhawks watches from the sidelines during the game against the Indiana State Sycamores at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A day after KU announced it and former head football coach Les Miles mutually agreed to part ways, they have agreed on a settlement.

In exchange for his termination, Miles will be paid $1,991,062.50 in monthly payments.

Miles was put on administrative leave Friday. KU Athletics Director Jeff Long said the decision was made so that KU could, “conduct a full review to determine the appropriate next steps.” This comes after reports were released of sexual misconduct claims during his time at Louisiana State University.

"I also asked Coach Miles directly during the interview process whether there was anything in his past that could potentially embarrass the University or himself or our program and he said, no." – Jeff Long #kufball pic.twitter.com/LbuUr4icYI — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) March 9, 2021