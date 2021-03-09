Les Miles reaches settlement with University of Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A day after KU announced it and former head football coach Les Miles mutually agreed to part ways, they have agreed on a settlement.
In exchange for his termination, Miles will be paid $1,991,062.50 in monthly payments.
Miles was put on administrative leave Friday. KU Athletics Director Jeff Long said the decision was made so that KU could, “conduct a full review to determine the appropriate next steps.” This comes after reports were released of sexual misconduct claims during his time at Louisiana State University.