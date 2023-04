LAWRENCE (KSNT) – University of Kansas men’s Head Basketball Coach Bill Self will hold a press conference Wednesday morning.

The conference will begin at 11 a.m. on April 5 in the Allen Fieldhouse Media Room. This is Self’s first conference since his recent hospitalization.

The Jayhawk’s men’s basketball team recently competed in the NCAA tournament, ending the season with a 72-71 loss against 8 seed Arkansas.