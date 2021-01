LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The #8 Texas Longhorns knocked off #3 Kansas 84-59 Saturday in the Lawrence snapping an 8 game winning streak for the Jayhawks. The loss drops Kansas to 8-2 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 play.

The Jayhawks struggled offensively throughout. Jalen Wilson led KU with 20 points.

The margin of defeat was the largest for a Bill Self coached team at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas returns to action on January 5th at TCU.