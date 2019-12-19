Longtime KU football assistant coach Clint Bowen leaving for UNT

DENTON, Texas (KSNT) – Longtime KU football assistant coach Clint Bowen was named North Texas’ defensive coordinator and safeties coach on Thursday.

This is his second stint in Texas as Bowen previously served as defensive coordinator at UNT in 2011.

He’s had a long history with the Jayhawks. Bowen played as a defensive back in 1990 and ’92-93.

He first joined KU’s coaching staff as a graduate assistant in 1996 and ’98-99, then served as assistant director of football operations during the 2000 season.

Bowen took over the role of special teams coordinator in 2001. Additionally, he coached tight ends (2001), running backs (2002) and safeties (2003-05).

In 2006 Bowen was promoted to co-defensive coordinator and continued coaching the Jayhawk safeties until 2009. Following the 2007 season, he was promoted to defensive coordinator.

Bowen left KU and served as Western Kentucky’s defensive coordinator in 2010 then went to UNT in 2011. He returned to Kansas in 2012 as the special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach, then moved over to coaching the linebackers in January 2013. By December, he was named defensive coordinator.

He served as safeties coach for the Jayhawks last season.

In a statement to UNT, Former Kansas head coach (2002-2009) Mark Mangino said: