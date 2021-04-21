Marcus Garrett declares for NBA Draft

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas senior guard Marcus Garrett will not take advantage of the NCAA granting extra eligibility and will enter the NBA Draft.
“I’m officially putting all my efforts into preparing for the 2021 NBA Draft,” Garrett wrote in a letter.
“I hope I just gave you a glimpse into how amazing these last four years have been for me. Now…it’s time for the next chapter in my life. But don’t ever get it twisted, it’s Rock Chalk forever,” said Garrett.
Garrett averaged 11 points as a senior for the Jayhawks.