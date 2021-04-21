Marcus Garrett declares for NBA Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 22: Marcus Garrett #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks controls the ball against the USC Trojans in the first half of their second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas senior guard Marcus Garrett will not take advantage of the NCAA granting extra eligibility and will enter the NBA Draft.

“I’m officially putting all my efforts into preparing for the 2021 NBA Draft,” Garrett wrote in a letter.

“I hope I just gave you a glimpse into how amazing these last four years have been for me. Now…it’s time for the next chapter in my life. But don’t ever get it twisted, it’s Rock Chalk forever,” said Garrett.

Garrett averaged 11 points as a senior for the Jayhawks.

𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗸 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿.



Thank you, @ImMarcusGarrett ✊



A letter From #0 to you, Jayhawk Nation ➝ https://t.co/d97ssbxwzM pic.twitter.com/Zq8lq7COfM — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) April 22, 2021