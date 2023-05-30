LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU’s team for The Basketball Tournament (TBT) this summer just got a whole lot better.

The team, Mass Street TBT, announced on social media that former KU guard Marcus Garrett will join the squad.

It’s a team made up of KU men’s basketball alumni. They’ll play in the nationwide alumni basketball tournament this summer. KU’s group will open play in the Wichita Regional July 19-25.

Garrett played four years at Kansas from 2017-2021.

Garrett joins three other former Jayhawks who have already accepted invitations to play on the team. Additionally, the group will be coached by Marcus and Markieff Morris.

