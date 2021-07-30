Marcus Garrett signs with Miami Heat

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 22: Marcus Garrett #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks controls the ball against the USC Trojans in the first half of their second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Former KU basketball player Marcus Garrett has signed with the Miami Heat, the KU men’s basketball team announced Friday. He’ll play in the upcoming 2021 NBA Summer League which runs August 8-17 in Las Vegas.

Garrett declared for the draft in April of this year.

“I talked with Marcus after the draft and he was not disappointed that he didn’t get selected,” KU head coach Bill Self said. “He seems to have a good feel for the business. He realizes that sometimes not being picked is better than being picked late because now he gets to choose where he wants to go. His agent told me the Heat were very interested in him and this was a possibility. I’m excited for Marcus to be at a place where he is wanted and he will have the opportunity to earn his way onto the squad.”

Garrett was named the 2020 Naismith, ESPN and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He ended his collegiate career with 984 points at KU. Additionally, he’s tied for 10th most steals in KU history with 181.