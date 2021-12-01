Mark your calendars: KU Football releases 2022 conference schedule

FORT WORTH, TX – NOVEMBER 20: The sun hits the Kansas Jayhawks helmets during a timeout during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas Jayhawks on November 20, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – After an exciting football season, KU football has released its 2022 conference schedule.

The Jayhawks will begin Big 12 play at West Virginia on Sept. 10. It’s the earliest KU has played a conference game since Aug. 31, 2002.

The first Big 12 game at David Booth Memorial Stadium is Oct. 1 against Iowa State. The season ends with the Sunflower Showdown at K-State.

Full conference schedule: