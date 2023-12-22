LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are going into the holiday weekend with a win.

KU men’s basketball beat Yale, 75-60, Friday night.

Yale’s early 11-point lead looked daunting, but Kevin McCullar had an answer. He finished the night with a career-high 34 points to surge KU back to a win.

The Jayhawks found their rhythm late in the first half. They closed the half on a seven-point run that cut Yale’s lead to 33-32 at the break.

In the second half, KU answered every one of Yale’s buckets with two. Kansas turned defense into offense, getting 23 points off of forced turnovers.

Nick Timberlake finished with a season-high 13 points with three 3’s.

The Jayhawks are back in action before the new year. They’ll take on Wichita State at the T-Mobile Center on Dec. 30.