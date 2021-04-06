Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach Jerrance Howard Leaving KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas head coach Bill Self announced Tuesday that Jerrance Howard is leaving to take an assistant coaching position under Chris Beard at the University of Texas.

“I want to thank Jerrance for all of his hard work and dedication to Kansas men’s basketball over the past eight years,” said Self. “I was fortunate to coach him at Illinois and loved the opportunity we had to coach together here at KU. He has been a member of our great staff and instrumental in the development of many players over his eight seasons. I would like to express my appreciation to Jerrance, his wife Jessica, as well as JJ and Jaya. We certainly wish them all the best.”

Howard commended Self and Kansas men’s basketball.

“As I look forward to my next career opportunity, I thank God for the amazing players, staff, and community I have been blessed to know during my eight seasons at KU,” Howard said.

Howard was listed on ESPN’s 40 under 40 following the 2020 season. He has been a part of two Big 12 Tournament titles and seven NCAA Tournament appearances, including three Elite Eight runs and one Final Four in 2018. He has seen 13 Jayhawks move on to the NBA, also.