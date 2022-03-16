FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT) – Bill Self isn’t sure when he will be able to play Mitch Lightfoot.

Lightfoot left the Big 12 Championship game early on Saturday, after spraining his left knee. When he will play again is a day-to-day evaluation of his injury. He practiced with the team Wednesday, but was limited in participation. The limited practice did include some contact drills.

“We’re hopeful he’s available to us, but like I said before, we’re not going to put him out there if we think there’s, if that puts him in some form of risk,” Self said. “But he’s made tremendous improvements since Saturday.”

Lightfoot wore a brace and compression sleeve over his left knee during Wednesday shoot around.

The Jayhawks open the NCAA Tournament on Thursday against 16-seed Texas Southern.