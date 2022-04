LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Super-senior Mitch Lightfoot has his name on top of KU men’s basketball’s win list.

Lightfoot is the winningest player in KU basketball history. Through his six seasons at Kansas, the Jayhawks won 171 games. That includes two Big 12 tournament championships and the 2022 national championship.

Before Lightfoot, Tyrel Reed held the record with 132 victories. Sherron Collins has 130.