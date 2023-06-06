TOPEKA (KSNT)- Highland Park High School could send one of its top athletes to the University of Kansas.

Topeka native Ketraleus ‘Bo’ Aldridge confirmed to 27 News on Tuesday that KU men’s basketball recently started recruiting him.

Now, Aldridge provided more details on this recruitment process.

Aldridge reclassified from the class of 2023 to the class of 2024 in February. However, since Kansas has just 10 players on scholarship for the 2023-24 season, and recently had a player decommit.

27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley asked Aldridge if he would reclassify back to 2023 if the Jayhawks wanted him to.

“Most definitely,” he said.

He says KU has always been his dream school.

Aldridge is on campus Tuesday and Wednesday for an unofficial visit with KU. He says Tuesday’s activities were made up of mostly a meet-and-greet. On Wednesday, he plans to see more of campus and meet even more of the coaching staff. He’ll even get to hangout and help at KU’s ongoing kids camp.

Aldridge says assistant coach Jeremy Case is the one primarily recruiting him at the moment.

He’s eyeing a potential July commitment, potentially at the Adidas 3SSB Circuit in South Carolina.

Aldridge also has offers from Ole Miss, Oklahoma, UMKC and others. He’s 6-foot-4 and a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports.