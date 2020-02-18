Morris has jersey retired at KU

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – Marcus Morris returned to Allen Fieldhouse to have his number 22 jersey retired at halftime of the Jayhawks’ 91-71 win over Iowa State on Monday.

In his junior season at KU, Morris was the Big 12 Player of the Year and a second team All-American.

“Big honor for my family, for the Morris family in general, coming from Philadelphia, not in our wildest dreams did we think that this was possible,” said Morris. “Even when I got here I still didn’t think that even by playing I would get up there. We just continued to work hard and continued to get better.”

Markieff Morris was also in attendance for the ceremony.

