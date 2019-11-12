Moss fills need for KU

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – Perimeter shooting was an achilles heel for the Kansas Jayhawks last season. Bill Self addressed that with senior transfer Isaiah Moss.

“That’s such a big part of the game is making shots and here’s a guy I think he shot 41 or 42 from three at Iowa, so if that translates even though they’re moving the line back a foot or whatever, if that translates to 40% here, that’s something we that we desperately needed,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self.

That’s not all Moss brings to the table.

“I can put it on the floor, slash, I like to defend and I play hard,” Moss told KSNT Sports.

For Moss, the tradition at KU was too much to pass up.

“The historical part about it, just being a part of something greater than basketball, just to come here and be a part of it is crazy,” said Moss.

A previous connection with teammate Devon Dotson also helped.

“Me and his big brother were cool. I think it was our 8th-grade year we got coo,” said Moss. “We played on the same AAU team and our families are close. It’s crazy to think that I used to watch him play and I use to tell his brother he’s gonna be way better than you, so it’s just crazy how everything turned out.”

