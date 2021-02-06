Mountaineers down Jayhawks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Miles McBride scored a career-high 29 points, Taz Sherman had a career-best 25 and No. 17 West Virginia beat No. 23 Kansas 91-79. The Mountaineers never trailed and got off to a good start in a challenging stretch where they will play six straight opponents that are currently ranked. West Virginia improved to 13-5. Kansas lost its fifth straight road game. The Jayhawks fell to 12-7. Marcus Garrett led Kansas with 18 points. David McCormack added 17 points and nine rebounds.

