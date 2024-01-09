LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are staying active in the transfer portal and added a new offensive lineman on Tuesday.

Shane Bumgardner, a center transferring from Tiffin University, announced his commitment to KU on social media.

Bumgardner could be the Jayhawks’ go-to at the center spot as Mike Novitsky exhausted his college eligibility in 2023. It would appear to be a much-needed add to the offensive line for Kansas after Novitsky and Dominick Puni graduated and two other Jayhawk offensive lineman transferred.

Bumgardner, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound blocker with four years of college football under his belt, won the Rimington Trophy for the best center all of DII football in 2023.

KU also got good news from one of its best defenders recently.

The Jayhawks finished the 2023 season ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2007.