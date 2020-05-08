NCAA calls alleged Kansas basketball violations “egregious”

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Athletics Department today announced that it is lowering prices on many season tickets for the first time since after the 2008-09 season. Feedback from fans as well as market research has shown that the price and seat location value from the past few seasons have not been aligned. For the 2020-21 season, Allen Fieldhouse will expand from three to eight pricing tiers, including four tiers that are lower than any season ticket price from last season. This new structure will lower the cost of season tickets for almost 45 percent of Allen Fieldhouse season ticket holders from last year. Additionally, as a proactive measure for Kansas Jayhawk basketball fans that are and will continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new season ticket price of only $500 has been introduced for the upcoming season. “Our priority is to keep Allen Fieldhouse as the best homecourt advantage and we cannot do that without our fans,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “We have heard the concerns of some fans that our prices have increased to a level some struggle to meet, and given the economic conditions created by COVID-19, we felt it was a good time to reduce some prices and create more options for our loyal fans. Simply put, we know many of our fans will be struggling when we emerge from this pandemic and we needed to create a more affordable experience or we could risk losing the incredible home court advantage that has made Allen Fieldhouse the best college basketball venue for decades.” Allen Fieldhouse has long been one of the highest demanded places to watch a basketball game, which is evident by selling out 306 consecutive games dating back to the 2001-02 season. Kansas Basketball is something that draws generations together for one common purpose, cheering the Jayhawks onto victory, and that bond has never been needed more than now. “Our fans are the best in the country and we have been fortunate to see Allen Fieldhouse sold-out for every game during our 17-seasons here,” said Head Coach Bill Self. “It is unfortunate to see how this pandemic has hit so many, so hard, but hopefully the addition of tiers and lower ticket prices will allow our fans to enjoy Kansas basketball together again soon. All of you have helped create the best home court advantage in college basketball. We look forward to seeing you in Allen Fieldhouse this winter.”

Of note with the new pricing structure, is the introduction of a $500 season ticket, which will cost purchasers $475 less than they paid for the lowest priced ticket last season.

“We felt it was important to create a dramatically reduced base line season ticket as an option for our renewing season ticket holders that are experiencing significant financial stress,” said Long. “Additionally, we think it will be an attractive price point for fans that want to become season ticket holders for the first time or are ready to become a holder again.”

The price and seat location values have been updated to reduce the price gap between most tiers. Last season the smallest gap in pricing was $300 dollars, now the difference between tiers two through eight is as little as $125.

Fans interested in buying season tickets or learning more about the new tier structure can visit www.kuathletics.com/mbbtiers for more details. On this webpage, fans can find answers to their questions as well as see a detailed map. Additionally, fans who want to support the Williams Education Fund to be eligible to purchase season tickets can do so with a donation for as low as $100. Williams Education Fund pledges and ticket orders are due by June 30 in order to participate in the online Select-A-Seat process July 13.