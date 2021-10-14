NCAA charges against former KU football coach David Beaty dismissed

CORRECTS DATE TO SEPT. 26, NOT SEPT. 27 – Kansas head coach David Beaty looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against Rutgers in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015, in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Former KU football coach David Beaty was dismissed of allegations Thursday surrounding the football program, according to multiple sources.

KU Athletics claimed Beaty “allowed and encouraged NCAA violations” while at the university. A court filing last year said the alleged violations “resulted in several hundred thousand” dollars in legal fees for KU Athletics.

Beaty’s lawyer, Michael Lyons, tweeted Thursday saying, “David Beaty was recently dismissed from any allegation of NCAA rules violations by the Complex Claims Unit of the IARP. I’m happy for David.”

Lyons also said, “there is no finding that David has violated any NCAA rule. There’s not even an allegation that David has violated an NCAA rule.”

The university reached a settlement with the former head coach in June of last year. Beaty filed a lawsuit that claimed KU was trying to get out of paying him a $3 million buyout after he was fired in November of 2018.

Beaty spent four seasons as the Jayhawks’ head coach compiling a 6-42 record.