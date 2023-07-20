LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Big 12 schedule will no longer be all home and away series.

With 14 teams in the conference for the 2022-23 season, some matchups will only happen once.

KU men’s basketball will still have home and away series with Baylor, Houston, K-State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

However, the Jayhawks will only play Iowa State, Texas Tech, UCF and West Virginia on the road.

BYU, Cincinnati, Texas and TCU will all play in Allen Fieldhouse, but KU will not play at their house.

KU women’s basketball will still hold home and away series with Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, K-State and Oklahoma.

The reigning WNIT champions will only play UCF, Texas, TCU and Texas Tech on the road.

Games against Cincinnati, Houston, Oklahoma State and West Virginia will only happen at Allen Fieldhouse with no road game to match.

Teams will play five Big 12 opponents twice, then play the other eight conference opponents one time for a total of 18 conference games. Some matchups will only be played on the road, giving fans a smaller window to watch their favorite matchup. Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness.