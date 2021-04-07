New KU Athletic Director introduces his plans

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – New KU athletic director Travis Goff landed in Lawrence Tuesday, but he’s already planning how he will carry out some of his responsibilities.

Finding a new head football coach is his top priority.

“Have a few different plans, understand the options,” Goff said. “You can only do so much of that before you hit the ground. It would be insincere, and it would not be doing the right thing for the University of Kansas, for me to have arrived yesterday with putting my head down, ‘this is our direction, and this is how we’re moving forward,’ without the chance to spend time with Coach Jones, his staff and observe.”

The Kansas alumnus believes this will pave the way for the future of the university’s athletics.

“When you have the support and the foundation that the University of Kansas provides, and that KU athletics provides, there has never been a shadow of doubt in my mind that we’re going to navigate that successfully and any of the other things that lie ahead,” Goff said.

He also made sure to address the student-athletes and coaches he will be representing.

“You are why we are here,” Goff said. “You are why this career exists. I’m going to remind myself of that daily (…) To the coaches and staff at KU, we’re going to do incredible things together. We’re going to propel the University of Kansas forward, and we’re going to have some fun doing so.”

Chancellor Girod took the podium to explain his hire. He listed many reasons why Goff is worthy of representing Jayhawk athletics.

“He’s committed to the student-athlete, both on the field and in the classroom,” Girod said. “He’s universally described as a man of character. He cares deeply about higher education. He’s a visionary, and a knowledgeable one…. He shares in my belief that we are all stewards. We’re stewards of this university and our job, our obligation, is to make it better than we found it.”