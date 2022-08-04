LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Just three days into fall camp, KU football already looks much different than it did a year ago.

“Everybody knows what’s going on, and everyone’s moving fast,” cornerback Ra’Mello Dotson said.

Everything was new and unexpected at the past year’s fall camp. Now, the coaches say, there’s confidence and order throughout practice.

“I know we’re going to be better,” defensive coordinator Brian Borland said. “How that’s going to play out over 12 games– does that mean we’re going to win 12 games? I’m not saying that. I hope. We’re going to try to win 12 games. We just feel like we’re different.”

The defense is used to Borland’s plays and can focus on the little things, according to safety Kenny Logan Jr.

“Now, I feel like I can be more vocal,” Logan Jr. said. “I have a better understanding of everything, so now it’s just like I’m expressing my voice and trying to get the guys around me better. I’m just trying to push our team to the next level.”

The Jayhawks added 11 four-year and junior college defensive transfers during the offseason. Some position groups, such as the safeties, only have one true freshman.

“Just because you’re bringing in an older guy, that doesn’t mean that that’s his spot,” Borland said. “Everything’s earned here.”

Linebacker transfer Lorenzo McCaskill finally joined the team’s camp. He had to finish classwork at the University of Louisiana before he could move to Lawrence.

“We’re always looking to increase the competition,” Borland said. “If we want to get better, we’ve got to get better from top to bottom at every position.”

The Jayhawks will start watching film to prepare for their first opponent, Tennessee Tech, soon. That game is on Sept. 2 in Lawrence.