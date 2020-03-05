No. 1 KU clinches share of Big 12 title on senior night, Self gets 500th win at KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The KU men’s basketball team clinched a share of the Big 12 title Wednesday night with a win over TCU.

The No. 1 ranked Jayhawks beat the Horned Frogs 75-66 at the last home game of the season.

In addition to the team clinching a share of the title, head coach Bill Self also earned his 500th win at KU. This also marked Self’s 15th Big 12 title at KU. The Jayhawks’ 14-year Big 12 title streak came to an end last season.

KU went into halftime down 37-35 after a sluggish first half.

Two seniors were also honored Wednesday night for their time at KU, Udoka Azubuike and Isaiah Moss.

Azubuike posted a double-double with 14 rebounds and a career-high 31 points. He also had five blocks. Moss recorded five points and five rebounds.

Devon Dotson also helped the Jayhawks offensively with 18 points.

KU will finish up the regular season Saturday at Texas Tech. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. in Lubbock.