LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Unlike Tuesday’s loss, KU men’s basketball couldn’t stay close to the lead.

The Jayhawks fell to TCU, 83-60, on Saturday.

KU (16-3, 5-2) scored first when Jalen Wilson drew an early foul. The two teams traded scoring until the first media timeout. After the break, TCU went on a 14-0 run to pull ahead 33-13.

The No. 14 Horned Frogs led by as many as 25 points in the first half, but KU cut the lead to 10 just before the break.

TCU (15-4, 4-3) scored the first two buckets out of the half. Slowly, it increased its lead back into the 20s. The Horned Frogs outscored KU 35-22 in the second half.

Wilson led the Jayhawks with 30 points. Kevin McCullar is the only other Jayhawk to score in double-digits with ten points. Gradey Dick finished 3-13 from the field, 2-8 from three-point range.

Next, KU travels to Baylor for a Monday night matchup.