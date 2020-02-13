No. 3 Kansas escapes No. 14 West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.V. (KSNT) – No. 3 Kansas narrowly escaped No. 14 West Virginia in Morgantown on Wednesday, winning 58-49.
The Mountaineers (18-6, 6-5) led the Jayhawks (21-3, 10-1) for most of the game.
Devon Dotson led the Hawks in scoring with 15 points. Isaiah Moss closely followed with 13 of his own.
KU went into halftime down 30-24.
With less than 5 minutes left to play, a three-pointer by Moss put KU up by 3 points, giving the Jayhawks their largest lead in the game.
KU will return home to host Oklahoma at 11 a.m. Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse.