NEW YORK CITY (KSNT) – The No. 3 KU basketball team officially got its season underway Tuesday night with the Champions Classic against No. 4 Duke.

KU fell to Duke 68-66 in Madison Square Garden.

Devon Dotson led the way for the team with 17 points.

The Jayhawks ended the game with 27 turnovers. They had 18 turnovers in just the first half.

KU will return home to Lawrence to take on UNC Greensboro on Friday at 8 p.m.